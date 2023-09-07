Letter: My West Street suggestions as a lifelong resident

To the editor: After attending the Aug. 30 meeting, I felt it was important to send this letter. ("West Side residents are reticent about the proposed changes to West Street. City leaders say they're necessary for safer streets," Eagle, Aug. 31.)
I have lived on the West Side for 50-plus years, 49 of which are in a home adjacent to Dorothy Amos Park. I have raised six kids here, all responsible adults. I feel the city planners are making a mountain out of a mole hill. To me, the answer is simple. Put bike lanes if you must, but they aren't necessary. Paint the crosswalks and possibly raise them slightly. Put up signs, preferably blinking, pointing to the crosswalks. And put a light at the junction of New West and West streets. That would slow traffic down, ease traffic woes for those headed out West Street and would make crossing there safer. Leave the right turn lanes alone. The last things cost the city nothing.
Parents, teach your children how to use a crosswalk and not to jaywalk. Bicyclists and motorists, obey the motor vehicle laws as designated by law. Pedestrians, walk on the sidewalks, not down the middle of the road.
Someone made the comment that West Street was a highway in the middle of a residential area. It’s no different than Williams Street, South Street, Upper North Street or East Street. All are wide; some have no (or partial) sidewalks.
As a child, I grew up farther out West Street, and many of my friends were on West Street and Mill Street. We walked everywhere down these same streets.
Barbara Seddon, Pittsfield