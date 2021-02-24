Myopia among our leadership
To the editor: I watched with alarm and disbelief as people in leadership positions squirmed out of responsibility for calling in the National Guard earlier to stop the attack on our nation’s Capitol by using the excuse of “optics,” i.e., How would it look to Americans to see boots on the ground in the halls of Congress?
What were the optics that millions of people viewed as armed insurrectionists defiled these hallowed halls by defacement, injuring and murdering?
You have to wonder about the eyesight of people in leadership positions.
Michael Symons, Great Barrington