To the editors: Regarding the Dec. 11 article ("Pittsfield Police, other Berkshire County first responders to carry Narcan," Eagle) describing naloxone distribution among Berkshire County first responders, this is a very positive first step in reducing overdose deaths in our area.
However, you don't need to wait until first responders arrive to administer naloxone to reverse overdoses. Anyone over the age of 18 can purchase naloxone without a prescription at any local pharmacy. If you have insurance, your normal co-pay will apply. If you don't have insurance, you can attend a naloxone training where it will be distributed for free. Two local organizations provide this service.
Visit Healthy Steps (berkshirehealthsystems.org/healthysteps) or Learn to Cope (learn2cope.org) or call the state helpline at 800-327-5050 to find a training. All friends, roommates and family members of people who use opioids should carry naloxone so they can save a life. Finally, harm reduction also means distributing test strips for fentanyl and not using drugs in isolation. Organizations like Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com) and apps like BeSafe (brave.coop/besafe) will summon help if a person becomes unresponsive while using drugs alone.
Young People in Recovery is also here to help. If you are in recovery or seeking recovery from drugs or alcohol, please join us for fun social activities, all-recovery meetings that welcome the many pathways of recovery including harm reduction and life-skills support. Our calendar of events is available on our website.
Laini Sporbert, North Adams
The writer is the leader of the Berkshire County chapter of Young People in Recovery.