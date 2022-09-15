To the editor: “What’s in a name for a Northern Berkshire bike trail?” That’s the question Lauren R. Stevens asked in his Sept. 12 column.
His accompanying photo shows a sign at the entrance to that shared use bike/hike trail on Cole Avenue in Williamstown which reads “Mohawk Trail.” Stevens must have been quick with his camera, because after that sign appeared last month, it was gone a few days later. Perhaps it was put up prematurely before the official opening of the trail this fall, or maybe someone in the bureaucracy somewhere got cold feet about the designation and took it down.
Either way, as Stevens makes clear, the name is totally inappropriate for several reasons, not the least of which is that it perpetuates the misguided practice of appropriating Native American names. If the Cleveland baseball team is no longer the Indians, and the Washington, D.C., football team is no longer (shudder) the Redskins, why name the trail for an indigenous tribe that didn’t even live in the area the trail passes through?
As Stevens points out, the trail was championed for years by the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi. I for one am grateful for her advocacy, having moved to Williamstown earlier this year and watched in wonder from my apartment as the trail was being built. Now I can go out my front door and walk on a paved trail most welcoming to my senior legs.
Stevens suggests that one solution to the nomenclature issue would be to name it for Rep. Cariddi. I heartily second that notion and suggest calling it “Gail’s Trail.” When we ride and walk “the Gail” (as people likely will call it for short), we’ll be reminded how it came to be. Thank you, Ms. Cariddi.
Steve Nelson, Williamstown