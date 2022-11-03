To the editor: I am writing in response to an Oct. 18 letter to the editor, “How you should vote if you don’t want a one-party state.”
While I sympathize with the letter-writer's frustration, I would like to point out that five of our last six governors and even one disastrous senator have been Republicans. Of course, all of our former Republican governors are likely considered RINOs (or worse) by the current GOP flagbearers. That should give anyone thinking of voting Republican in this year’s election pause.
Massachusetts Republicans have always been a different breed from national Republicans, likely a result of our Legislature being dominated by Democrats. Republicans in this state actually had to work with Democrats to govern. Things could get messy, but they would get done, and often in bipartisan fashion. I visited the websites of this year’s Republican statewide candidates, and I soon became depressed. The same hysteria that has seeped into the national party has taken root here as well. As a Democrat, I can honestly say: I miss the old Republican party.
I remember when the GOP said they stood for small government, a strong military, conservative budgets and a recognizable version of morality. The candidates in this election are simply a mirror of their national party, MAGA-inspired and with no resemblance to a traditional Massachusetts Republican. I usually disagreed with Republicans of a more rational time, but could understand their line of thinking. Candidates like Geoff Diehl, Leah Allen, Jay McMahon, Rayla Campbell and Dean Martilli are simply buzzwords wearing suits. They play the new “greatest hits”: freedom is under attack, fear vaccines, renegade mobs threaten our cities, schools teach lies and elections are rigged if they don’t win. Frankly, those ideas deserve nothing but contempt. I’m afraid I must include the letter-writer’s beliefs about school curriculums as well.
The Republican candidates this year preach fear, division and conspiracy theories. Elections used to revolve around candidates putting forward differing versions of a hopeful future. All Republicans talk about now is a mythical past, not changing the present and how persecuted they are. Have any of these candidates even acknowledged that the last presidential election wasn’t stolen? I don’t think they can lecture anyone about election integrity until they’ve acknowledged reality. When the Republican Party fields a reasonable candidate, consider them. Until they do, the only option they leave is to vote Democrat.
Daniel Johnson, Pittsfield