To the editor: I was going to write a letter defending the winter lights at Naumkeag and the Monday concerts at the Botanical Gardens. ("Stockbridge nonprofits are vital community assets. Can they also be good neighbors?," Eagle, Dec. 6.)
I quickly realized that they are both absolute delights and need no defending. They are both fabulous additions for the townspeople and visitors of Stockbridge. Both venues close down in the early evening and provide music and art, which are our greatest tributes and closeness to true beauty. The town of Stockbridge should be congratulating both spaces and do its best not to interfere. Leave joy alone.
I would also like to mention that whoever runs the chain saw on Interlaken Road during the Botanical Garden’s concerts should hang your heads. Hearing this was unfathomable. Why should either beautiful tribute to life need any altering or disruption?
Timothea Nearyfrench, Stockbrige