To the editor: I am sorry to note that Rep. Richard Neal apparently did not see fit to back the Biden administration's support for waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help spur their desperately needed global production.
Could the fact that he is the sixth-largest PAC recipient from the pharmaceuticals/health products industries have something to do with it? On the other hand, let us commend Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and several of our U.S. reps including Jim McGovern and Lori Trahan for urging this action on our behalf.
Stephen E. Harris, Middlefield