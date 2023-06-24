Letter: Nessacus student's antisemitism should spur training for whole school community

To the editor: As a longtime educator with experience in public school teaching and administration, I was shocked by the lax behavior of Dalton school officials in their handling of a student's antisemitic behavior. ("A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region," Eagle, June 15.)
At no point do they seem to have thought of involving parents. Where do they think 12-year-olds would have learned such hateful thoughts? Dalton administrators should immediately institute training for parents. As a parent myself, I remember, years ago an excellent sex-education class that would not enroll children unless parents had first taken the course themselves. This approach worked.
Religious leaders should consider developing a course for children that teaches them the differences among religions, e.g., what do Jews believe, what do Christians believe, Hindus, Buddhists and others — even the difference between Catholics and Protestants.
Irene Willis, Lenox