To the editor: What a momentous week this is.
The very first monthly checks for the Child Tax Credit go out on July 15. This action alone should cut child poverty in half. Let me repeat that: in half. And the expansion of the so-called “childless adult” EITC is expected to boost the incomes of 17 million low-wage working adults. The American Rescue Plan has laid a strong foundation by making these improvements to our tax code on a one-year basis, providing a critical income boost to workers and families.
But what happens at the end of the year? Are we really going to push millions of folks back into poverty by failing to make these changes permanent?
Three-quarters of those eligible to receive housing choice vouchers cannot access them as funding is capped. By expanding rental assistance to all who qualify, universal housing vouchers will reduce poverty even further for millions.
I call on all of our legislators to support both initiatives and decrease poverty now.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington