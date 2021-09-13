To the editor: First, there's a quarter of the population of the country who are refusing protection against COVID.
Now, there are Republican governors (sworn to protect their constituents) who are insisting on fighting President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates. And there's J.D. Vance's tweet (with widespread retweets): "DO NOT COMPLY."
Clearly, another symptom of COVID delta is insanity. And I imagine Vladimir Putin is clapping his hands in glee. This is all working out just the way he planned when he met with Donald Trump in Helsinki.
Thom Lipiczky, West Stockbridge