New COVID variants pose new potential risks
To the editor: In his very thoughtful letter of Feb. 11, Kevin Kavanah describes walking outside with his mask pulled down and noting that people walking past him seemed genuinely alarmed.
He understandably wondered if there was any science to support wearing a mask in such circumstances. Indeed, many epidemiologists have suggested that there is little risk of transmitting coronavirus in the few seconds required to walk by someone on the street, even if neither person is wearing a mask.
These assertions may change, however, with the emergence of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant, dubbed B.1.1.7, which is now in many states, including Massachusetts, and is projected by many experts to be the dominant form of the virus in the U.S. by next month. This variant is thought to be more contagious than the original coronavirus, so that activities considered low risk for transmission, such as passing someone on the street, may no longer be so.
I know of no published studies addressing the transmissibility of this variant outdoors, but until such studies are available, it might be prudent — and not terribly inconvenient — to pull up one’s mask so that it covers the nose and mouth when approaching someone on the street who may pass within 6 feet. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, updated on Jan. 14, include the recommendation that people don face covering when engaging in outdoor activities, such as walking, within 6 feet of those who don’t live with you.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser on COVID-19, recently stated that, with the quickening pace of vaccination, enough Americans, that is at least 70 percent of the population, will have been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity by the end of the summer, thereby allowing us to move toward some sort of normalcy. If new, more contagious, variants emerge in the next few months, as many as 90 percent will have to be vaccinated to achieve this
Such variants result from mutations, which are very common in the coronavirus, but only occur during replication, which requires the virus to be inside the cells of infected persons. Mutation, and thus the occurrence of variants, cannot happen in the air or on surfaces. Thus, if we adhere to science-based guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the coming months, we will not only reduce illness and death, but we will also make the appearance of new, and possibly more contagious, variants less likely.
Charles I. Wohl, M.D., Lenox