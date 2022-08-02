To the editor: It is now time to take a very close look at Community Television for the Southern Berkshires.
Soon there will be a new contract negotiated between Spectrum and five towns it serves: Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield. This contract affects CTSB. Its mission has been to provide local, governmental, televised information that is important to the residents of those towns.
CTSB provides an in-home service to those who are unable to attend meetings that are important to our towns and the neighborhoods within them. CTSB attends government meetings with their video equipment, and broadcasts and archives what transpires during those meetings so the viewing public can make informed decisions when they attend town meetings and/or vote on issues at the ballot box that impact their communities and neighborhoods.
Folks, it's an effective way to provide transparency in government. It provides access to our aging voting public, many of whom are unable to attend the meetings in person. It helps second-home owners stay connected even when they are away.
COVID-19 ushered in the need for government to continue to operate with the need of feedback from the public with concerns about issues before our elected and appointed boards, commissions and committees. Enter Zoom, administered until now by CTSB.
Zoom allowed residents to attend public meetings and speak up if they wish. The recordings of the meeting on TV and the Internet allowed voters to stay informed. It gave abutters and others who might be impacted by a decision a way to speak either in favor or against the matter before the board. Was it a welcomed addition to the already daunting tasks these boards, committees and commissions have to deal with? Yes and, unfortunately, no. This "super transparency" added more minds and opinions to the already complicated cauldron of operations of town's government.
So, here's the issue: Do we, in our democratic Western Massachusetts communities welcome in the technologies of the 21st century that COVID-19 brought to us, or do we return to town governments that do their jobs with no immediate scrutiny unless one is able to attend in person?
In my opinion as a member of a "scrutinized" town Conservation Commission in Stockbridge, the more transparency of town government and the more input from residents, the better we all will be.
John H. Hart, Stockbridge