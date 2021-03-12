To the editor: For a year now, the New Lebanon Town Board has been holding their monthly meetings via Zoom.
That was understandable for a few months, but many residents do not have internet access or a smartphone, and others wouldn't know how to use the new technology. So the Zoom option is no longer what I would call transparent or ethical.
When the public cannot physically attend their meetings, board actions should be limited to the authorization of paying the bills and the dealing with emergencies that may arise only. It is hardly acceptable to vote on other town issues and take board votes when the public is not present to ask questions or state objections. Yes, we can email questions to the supervisor prior to meetings, based on what we read in the meeting agenda, but that fails to solve the problem concerning issues that may arise during the meeting, and it eliminates the opportunity for the people to voice their opinions, concerns or support before a vote is taken.
What we find the most questionable at this point in time is that numerous committees and the Planning Board are allowed to hold open meetings as long as the COVID safety rules are followed. The Planning Board meets at the firehouse to ensure there is enough space for seating six feet apart. So why is it that the Town Board cannot do the same? Could it be that the supervisor likes it this way? Does this board prefer to exclude the taxpayers from their meetings to prevent opposition or questioning? There have been actions and votes taken that many of us would have opposed, if allowed to be there. This is unethical and shameful. We want all town meetings opened to the public now. Enough is enough.
In closing, I would like to add that, according to the New York state COVID safety codes, it is not mandated that the public wear a mask and social distance — it is one or the other. Yet Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling felt it necessary to send email and snail mail to certain board members demanding that they do both. She would be well-advised to read the law that exists, and stop making her own.
J.J. Johnson-Smith, New Lebanon, N.Y.