To the editor: The recently redrawn congressional district boundaries have greatly affected the 2022 election situation here in the capital region of New York.
My Eastern Rensselaer County home was previously in the 19th District represented by Antonio Delgado, who has resigned his seat to become lieutenant governor. The 19th District’s boundaries have been radically altered. I now live in the 21st District, represented by Elise Stefanik. That’s quite a change from one of the most progressive members of the New York delegation to a self-described “Ultra-MAGA” Trump supporter.
A special election on Aug. 23 will fill the remaining five months of Delgado’s term. Republican Marc Molinaro faces Democrat Pat Ryan with Molinaro ahead in the current polls. Molinaro is also running for the full-term 19th District seat in November, while Ryan is running for the new 18th District seat in November.
On Aug. 23, I’ll be voting in the old 19th special election and the new 21st District primary. In November, I’ll be voting in the 21st District race. I was concerned that this confusing situation might require me to go to different polling places or reregister, but a call to the Rensselaer County board of elections was reassuring. They seem very on top of it. There will be no change in polling places. Voters will be given the appropriate ballots for both contests, with no need to reregister or submit any forms.
While I got some answers, I worry that a lot of people don’t know this is happening, and if they’re planning to vote by mail or absentee, they may miss deadlines they didn’t know existed. I plan to vote in person, as that seems the easiest way to make sure all goes well. I wish there was more publicity about all this.
I’m left wondering about the logic behind these new district lines. They seem designed to lock in partisan results. My vote in the old 19th District, which was competitive, felt like it mattered to the outcome. Unfortunately, my vote in the 21st, which is plus-17 points Republican, probably will not.
Paul Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.