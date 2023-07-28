Letter: New ownership will fulfill the mission I started when I opened the Triplex

To the editor: When I built the Triplex, I did not just set out to build a movie theater.
The theater was an answer to a critical Great Barrington question in the early 1990s. How do we bring life and vitality back to downtown Great Barrington? Downtown needed an anchor. The Triplex Cinema was the answer. And, lo and behold, it worked. After the cinema opened, vacant stores started to get rented, restaurants sprang up, life after 5 p.m. returned and downtown became vibrant once again.
That was Chapter One. Now that the Triplex is in the hands of Nicki Wilson and Save the Triplex group, I am confident that my original mission will be continued. ("The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is officially owned by the community-formed nonprofit, saving the theater," Eagle, July 24.) They have the same vision as I did, however they will be able to serve the community in ways that I was not, as I needed to make the Triplex a successful financial entity even though I was able to support the community in many ways.
Nicki is a visionary and a doer. Nicki and her team's energy and commitment will guide the Triplex into the successful cornerstone of downtown Great Barrington that it has been for the last 28 years. I would like to thank the many patrons and advertisers who have and will continue to support the Theater for those many years.
Richard Stanley, South Egremont
The writer is the former owner of the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington.