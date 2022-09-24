To the editor: Williamstown is one of 30 communities selected to participate in the 2022-2024 Mass Save Community Partnership, offered by local Mass Save sponsors Berkshire Gas and National Grid.
This program harnesses special resources to help renters, homeowners and small businesses (including nonprofits) access energy-efficiency solutions. Renters and landlords, non-English speaking/limited-English-proficiency residents, low- to moderate-income households and small businesses will receive specific targeted outreach.
Williamstown’s Energy Advocate Sherdyl Fernandez-Aubert will help residents and businesses navigate the program, working with utility and energy efficiency services providers to advance Williamstown’s commitment to equity and sustainability. This initiative aligns with Williamstown’s commitment to develop a comprehensive climate action plan by 2023.
Community members are invited to attend an information session at the David and Joyce Milne Public Library on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Presenters will provide an overview of the many benefits offered by the program including funding and incentives for diverse audiences (residents, renters, homeowners, landlords and small businesses), with a focus on home energy efficiency and heat pump technology. The session will open with a welcome from Town Manager Robert Menicocci. Presenters will include energy efficiency expert Bruce Harley, All In Energy program manager Natalie Reeder, Williamstown COOL Committee member Nancy Nylen, Renee Schmidt from Berkshire Community Action Council and a National Grid representative. Williamstown’s energy advocate for the program, Sherdyl Fernandez-Aubert, will facilitate the forum.
Program participants will receive a no-cost energy assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as insulation and heating and cooling equipment upgrades. Through this exciting partnership, the Mass Save sponsors offer up to 100 percent off the cost of approved upgrades, based on income eligibility. Participants can also receive a variety of no-cost energy-saving products such as water-saving devices and programmable thermostats.
As a community partner, Williamstown is eligible for up to $25,000 in funding each year for three years to support this project, as well as marketing and technical support from the Mass Save sponsors.
Residents and businesses interested in participating may request a no-cost energy assessment at masssave.com/williamstown or by calling 413-613-4937. For questions or further information, energy advocate Sherdyl Fernandez-Aubert is available to speak with residents at SFernandez-Aubert@berkshireplanning.org or by phone at 413-442-1521 ext 42. Those who wish to may pre-register for the community information session can visit tinyurl.com/williamstownregister.
Nancy Nylen, Williamstown
Wendy Penner, Williamstown
The writers are members of the Williamstown CO2 lowering (COOL) Committee.