To the editor: As a fan of Eagle reporter Clarance Fanto, I especially appreciated reading his two recent pieces.
Last Wednesday, his news story reminded your readers of the challenges to maintain the beauty and safety of the Stockbridge Bowl, for the thousands of anglers, boaters, swimmers and viewers who enjoy the lake. ("Stockbridge Bowl out of the weeds for now, but future plans for infestations remain murky," Eagle, May 5.) My compliments go to the Stockbridge Bowl Administration officers, as guardians and conservators of the Bowl. Fortunately, they and Stockbridge town officials have agreed to settle differences over weed harvesting and use of herbicides.
On Saturday, Mr. Fanto's column focused on the growth of the attraction of living in the Berkshires. ("Clarence Fanto | The Bottom Line: Looking for a home in county? Trend lines not encouraging," Eagle, May 8.) My wife and I have lived in Stockbridge for more than 20 years, as part-time residents. We recently changed our status and we will reside here full time. As Fanto and we know, part-time residents contribute enormously to the Berkshires. Many support our world-famous cultural institutions: Tanglewood, Jacob’s Pillow, our theaters and museums, restaurants, shops and even hospitals depend on our neighbors who only live here part of the year. But it is also the natural beauty of the Berkshires — the hills, the flower-strewn valleys, the lakes and the magnificent wildlife — that attracts these sojourners to buy and rent homes here.
Now that I am a full-time resident of Stockbridge, I am privileged to vote in the upcoming election. Today, I was welcomed to cast my ballot via early in-person voting.
I am glad to say that I voted for the Democratic Caucus Nominees. I am confident that Jamie Minacci for moderator, Don Chabon for Select Board, and Gary Pitney and Carl Sprague for the Planning Board will maintain and enhance the beauty and attraction of the Berkshires. I urge you to join me in voting for these Stockbridge candidates.
Allen I. Hyman, Stockbridge