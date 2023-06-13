Letter: Nice to hear about Holmes Road bridge repair; what about the one on East New Lenox Road?

To the editor: Thank you for the heads up article on the closing of the Holmes Road bridge this summer. ("The Holmes Road bridge is closing for two months while repairs are completed. Here's how to navigate around it," Eagle, June 8.)
The alternate route information provided is useful. However, the article failed to mention that the bridge on East New Lenox Road, mentioned as an alternative route, continues to be one-lane traffic as well. Please, could the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provide us with any additional information on the completion of this bridge as well?
Mary Ross, Dalton