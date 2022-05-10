To the editor: It was with great interest that we read the article “Petition could have Pittsfield say ‘no more’ to nips” (Eagle, May 4.)
We walk a great deal in the Dalton area. We are always amazed what people throw out of their cars when driving. We see an extreme amount of nip bottles littering the sidewalks, roads, paths, etc.
On Earth Day for the past few years, we take it upon ourselves to help Dalton become less cluttered by walking the streets and picking up whatever we can (sometimes items are so big and heavy we are not able to carry them).
This past Earth Day, we filled seven very large trash bags. This amount of trash only encompassed a small area of streets, hills, road grates, etc. We collected more than 100 nip bottles, and it was extremely sad to think people have such little regard for Mother Earth.
Let’s make all nip bottles extinct in Massachusetts.
Judy and Tom Condron, Dalton