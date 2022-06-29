To the editor: Regarding Heather Bellows’ piece in the June 24 edition about the Great Barrington roundabout ("Great Barrington once feared a new roundabout. The new learning curve is here," Eagle, June 24.), that’s my husband, Gene Salvi in the foreground of one of the photos.
The story implies that town residents were “fearful” of the proposed construction. This is far from the truth. We and other locals in attendance at that meeting never express fear of road construction. The article indicated “traffic flow problems” as the reason for the roundabout. In fact, several of us had suggested what we thought might have been a much less expensive possible fix for the intersection: simply a left-turn signal in the northbound lane of Route 7. That would have allowed traffic turning west on to Route 23 to have a green light at intervals to move traffic along. Often those vehicles making that turn are large trucks which needed to wait for a kind person in the south-bound lanes to allow them to go.
We resent being labeled “naysayers” and portrayed as afraid of a roundabout. We were merely two of several people who attended that meeting and offered an opinion. I recall hearing at that meeting that the project was a “done deal” and the state would proceed as planned. It seems that the meeting was more to comply with open meeting laws than to actually solicit opinions and comments.
Pat Salvi, Great Barrington