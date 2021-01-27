No good reason not to convict Trump
To the editor: It is important to convict former President Donald Trump even after his departure.
Given how far he went to retain power he should never be given the chance to hold any public office. He threatened government officials to overturn a lawful election, “find” votes and fomented unrest over a lie to keep power, which makes him a danger to our democracy.
The arguments against include that he’s already left. On that reasoning, what if a future president raped or killed? All they would need to avoid accountability is say, “I’ve left.”
It’s also said that we can’t impeach and focus on the country. They managed to pass laws even with two years of Benghazi.
The best argument is we don’t want to upset his supporters. My side has won the popular vote before, yet due to slim margins in the Electoral College, we lost. Get over it. The “law and order” president whipped up seditionist rioters who attacked our Capitol. They threatened harm to our officials and chanted “hang Mike Pence,” who escaped the mob by minutes. Five died, including a policeman.
Trump and his sycophants claimed massive fraud in an election proven incredibly fair by Republican officials, multiple recounts and some of his own appointed federal and Supreme Court judges. They argued that due to the amount of fraud claims, all by him, they had to delay or or overturn the election to save our country. It was a circular lie he and some Republican politicians perpetuated.
I recently saw thousands arrested in Russia for supporting a man facing jail just to run against Vladimir Putin. The worst Republicans face is being primaried. Ouch! I urge those elected to show the courage shown by communists. The world is watching to see how badly we fight for our democracy.
Maureen Pinna-White, Pittsfield