To the editor: I’m struggling to find a single example in history where government intervention in individual health care led to totalitarianism, as Harold Bell’s letter in these pages (“Let’s hope that Trump runs again,” Eagle, March 27) suggests it does.
The United Kingdom began its National Health Service in 1948, and 70-plus years later gulags have yet to mar that island’s remote places.
Canada, most of Scandinavia, Germany, Australia — a long list of nations provide near-universal government health care without any signs of imminent communist takeover. As for doling out money to “moochers,” wasn’t it Donald Trump himself who called for $2,000 stimulus handouts just this past December? Enough of the knee-jerk rhetoric — let’s make decisions based on facts.
Robert Buccino, Salisbury, Conn