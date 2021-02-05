No matter what Trump’s fans say, Jan. 6 is a stain on his legacy
To the editor: If we are ever to move forward as a nation and begin to repair our deep divide, we need to start agreeing on irrefutable facts and definitions. Sadly, in a Feb. 3 letter to The Eagle (“The totalitarian left”), the writer appears not to subscribe to that belief but rather prefers to engage in hyperbole and promote falsehoods.
Were I to address each of the letter’s points, I’m afraid I would go over my allotted 400 words. So I will only write on some of his most glaringly outrageous claims.
While it is true that Democrats are holding Donald Trump responsible for his role in the horrific attacks on our nation’s Capitol, for the writer to say that the Democrats are “declaring ... all his supporters guilty of incitement” is simply not true. One of the facts we all should be able to agree on is that those who attacked the Capitol and threatened to “hang Mike Pence” were definitely part of the lunatic fringe and did not represent the entire cohort who supported Mr. Trump.
That said, for the writer to not acknowledge Mr. Trump’s role in the attack is frankly delusional. For over an hour at a “Save America Rally” (a rally partially funded by alt-right media star, Sandy Hook denier and promoter of conspiracy theories Alex Jones), Mr. Trump engaged in a lie-filled rant, telling the rally attendees (who later became the rioters) repeatedly that he “loved” them and urged them to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” And, if they didn’t heed his words, “you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
If what happened after this rally, “a violent uprising against an authority or government,” doesn’t meet Merriam Webster’s definition of an insurrection, then what does? As an aside, all citizens should read the transcript of Mr. Trump’s speech at that rally. I personally found it very chilling.
So, yes, I am a “thinking American” and take issue with the claim that the Democrats have “constructed their inflammatory narrative of ‘insurrection.’” The Jan. 6 insurrection on one of our nation’s sacred symbols is not a “fabricated narrative,” but rather an undisputed fact that will be one of the many stains on a former president’s legacy, and go down as one of the saddest, most distressing and horrific days in our nation’s history.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield