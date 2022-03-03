To the editor: Another time has emerged for us to continue to heed the words of John Lennon's "Imagine," Peter, Paul and Mary's echo of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind," and especially Edwin Starr's "War."
Yes, a war has begun. And even though it's taking place in another part of the world, the killing of innocent people makes it every person's business. What's being done to the people of Ukraine is unnecessary and undeserving. It has to stop right now.
Who knows how? Who knows when? But more so, who knows why?
Why does this have to be going on? No one deserves to be subjected to war. The more troops that join in this fight, it's only an eye for an eye. And, as Gandhi used to say, "An eye for an eye just makes us all blind."
I dare anyone to look at the faces of these frightened innocent little boys and girls and their families and say this war is a good thing.
No war or no living. Take your pick.
Brian Isaac, Adams