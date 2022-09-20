To the editor: Now, our former president wants to hide behind his having stolen a mass of classified documents — how like him to avoid any sort of accounting for any sort of his large record of crimes over the many years.
Donald Trump's absconding with the classified documents is simply his latest crime. His chief role in the insurrection of Jan. 6 ought to be plenty of getting him some years, if not permanently, in incarceration, as he so eagerly wished on others over the years, with his "lock her up" refrain in his attacks of former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
It is unfortunate that it takes so long to traverse our legal system. Yet our current head of the current Justice Department has comforted me (and many others, I hope) by repeating the phrase: "No one is above the law." I have great faith in him, and hope he will also consider the many others in the Trumpian gang of crooks.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox