No president is beyond reproach
To the editor: I voted for Joe Biden in our last presidential election. I believe President-elect Biden will be a solid leader of the United States for the next four years. President-elect Biden has hired qualified individuals who for the most part have prior experience in working in federal or state government positions.
I also believe President-elect Biden will make mistakes or errors in judgment like every president has throughout the history of this country. Joe Biden is 78 years old and will need to rely on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other top advisers in his cabinet to make the tough decisions that every president has to make throughout a four-year term.
I do not view President-elect Biden as some God-like figure who should never be criticized for his policy decisions or has never made errors in his personal life. I would hope if Joe Biden loses an the popular vote by 7 million votes in the 2024 election no supporters of his presidency would bring guns or any kind of weapons to protest a just and fair election that has been decided by the majority of the American voters in what is allegedly a free and democratic nation.
Bram Hurvitz, Pittsfield