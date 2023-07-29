Letter: No respect for the rule of law

To the editor: A Massachusetts law called “right to repair” requires auto manufacturers to make existing troubleshooting and repair information available to car owners and not just their own dealers.
I recently read in The Eagle that a federal authority has prohibited the commonwealth of Massachusetts from enforcing provisions of the right to repair legislation. It was passed by popular referendum. Is this “democracy in action”?
President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt was shot down by the Supreme Court. This was unsurprising as it was obviously unfair to all the taxpayers who have paid off their loans, worked their way through college without loans or never went to college.
President Biden is now planning to do it again by different means. He has no respect for the law.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge