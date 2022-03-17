To the editor: "Putin has no good way out, and that really scares me."
I can't get this headline from New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman's opinion piece (Eagle, March 10) out of my head. It is heart-breaking to witness the horrifying violence to which innocent Ukrainians are being subjected. I feel tremendous outrage and helplessness and a visceral desire to make it all stop. But, as Friedman points out, "Putin is hellbent" on continuing this war, and he has "all those nuclear warheads, cybercriminals, and oil and gas wells lying around."
Furthermore, being the bully he is, he wants to incite the U.S. into directly fighting with Russia. Wisely, President Joe Biden has said that he will not make Ukraine a no-fly zone. Until recently, I didn't know exactly what that meant. It sounds like a nice and protective thing, but it actually would enable us to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine. This would put us at war with Russia, creating the first direct war between militaries armed with nuclear weapons. If we begin shooting down Russian planes, tempting as this is, we will be taking Putin's bait and become direct enemies in a war that has the danger of escalating into a nuclear one.
I have written to President Joe Biden and to my representatives in Congress with the message "no to a no-fly zone." Please consider doing the same.
Ani Nadler Grosser, Lenox