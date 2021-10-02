To the editor: I agree wholeheartedly with Joseph Wilk ("Letter: Can't understand noise complaints against Balderdash Cellars in Richmond," Eagle, Sept. 18) and I would guess that most everyone that lives within earshot of Balderdash Cellars does as well.
First of all, do these residents know anything about this place? I would suggest that instead of complaining about the "constant and insufferable noise" — something that does not exist — these residents spend a Sunday afternoon on the grounds of Balderdash, try a glass of one of their boutique wines and soak in the incredibly pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere — music or not. I was there recently on a Sunday afternoon when there was outdoor music and I could barely hear it so I doubt these residents could be bothered by it. In fact, we walked down to the pond and once you got behind the required "acoustical curtain" erected behind the musicians, barely anything could be heard.
Secondly, this is not the type of establishment that caters to the type of music these residents are referring to. This is an older crowd listening to easy listening music — oldies, etc. Those of us "older" residents deserve to have a place such as this to relax and enjoy time with friends and, I might add, to also have the pleasure of socializing with the owners and their family, who obviously love what they do and who work extremely hard to see that everyone is comfortable and enjoying themselves.
Once the barn renovation is complete, they plan on hosting weddings and private gatherings, which I'm sure will be regulated to the hilt as far as noise.
Perhaps those of us that truly enjoy this Berkshire gem should file a suit against this handful of residents that are trying to take away our right of enjoyment.
Christine Codella, Lanesborough