To the editor: Two nonbinding questions that appear on the ballots of voters in Pittsfield may come as a surprise to those voters; while approved by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, information about them was not included in the “Information for Voters” guide since approval occurred after its publication. Both ballot questions deserve a yes vote. ("Here's what you need to know about two nonbinding ballot questions that may be on your ballot this November," Eagle, Oct. 20.)
Ballot Question 5 instructs our state representative to “vote for legislation to create a single-payer system of universal health care that would provide all Massachusetts residents with comprehensive health care coverage, including the freedom to choose doctors and other health care professionals, facilities, and services and that would eliminate the role of insurance companies in health care by creating a publicly administered insurance trust fund.”
Such single-payer or “Medicare for All” legislation has the support of 40 percent of our state legislators, including Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, who co-signed the bill during the current session.
In effect, Question 5 is a survey of public opinion about the benefits of a single payer system which would eliminate the restrictive provider networks that insurance companies impose on us; unlink health coverage from employment so that we may change jobs without fear; and free us from burdensome premiums and co-pays, just to mention a few of its advantages. Moreover, single-payer systems worldwide have been shown to control costs and improve health outcomes better than profit-driven systems like ours.
Ballot Question 6 instructs our representative to “vote in favor of changes to the applicable House of Representative rules to make each legislator’s vote in that body’s legislative committees publicly available on the Legislature’s website.” This question also deserves a yes vote. Without a public record of how our representatives have voted in committee, we cannot hold them accountable and answerable for those votes. Accountability is, after all, a time-honored and irrefutable hallmark of democracy.
For more information on ballot questions 5 and 6, go to MassCare.org and to ActOnMass.org/the-campaign.
Frank Farkas, Pittsfield