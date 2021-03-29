To the editor: On March 23, the North Adams City Council approved a measure that will ban the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores as well as at flea markets ("Council vote has ‘puppy mills’ in mind — and crosshairs," Eagle, March 23).
On behalf of Berkshire Voters for Animals, we want to thank City Councilor Marie Harpin for introducing the measure to the council and supporting its passage. The vote to pass the ordinance was unanimous and we also wish to express our gratitude to Council President Paul Hopkins and to councilors Lisa Blackmer, Keith Bona, Benjamin Lamb, Peter Oleskiewicz, Jason LaForest, Jessica Sweeney and Wayne Wilkinson for their support.
In passing this ordinance, North Adams joins seven other municipalities across the commonwealth which have similar legislation aimed at ending puppy mills as well as large breeding facilities for kittens and rabbits. The Pittsfield City Council approved a similar ordinance last year.
Because responsible small-scale breeders sell animals directly to the consumer rather than through stores, animals at pet stores are obtained from large breeding mills. The inhumane conditions in these facilities have been extensively documented. These ordinances ensure that only animals from responsible breeders or from rescue organizations will be available to those looking for a new pet. In addition, Berkshire residents can shop for pet food and supplies at pet stores in North Adams and Pittsfield with confidence, knowing that they are supporting humane business practices.
Leslie Luppino, Pittsfield
Marnie Meyers, Windsor