To the editor: Having attended several North Adams City Council meetings, it seems to me that the council is made up of dedicated and well-meaning people who are very simply overloaded. ("Is the North Adams City Council 'toxic'? Or are they acting 'like a bunch of kindergartners'? Councilors weigh in on what is going on," Eagle, Oct. 15.)
It is astonishing to me that so many people are trying to grapple with so many complex issues for a "city" of well under 20,000 people. The size and complexity of the North Adams city government would seem large even for a city with the population the size of all of Berkshire County. The same comment applies to other parts of the county.
As a relatively recent transplant to the area, it astonishes me when I read of all of the local and county government bodies beavering away at their various functions. No wonder taxes are high. The quality of decision-making and execution of services in any of these towns and cities cannot help but suffer.
I humbly suggest one more commission, namely a serious restructuring body aimed at review and rationalization of this top-heavy morass. Some issues can remain at the hyper-local level, but really North Adams is better thought of as a neighborhood, not a city, regardless of its official title. The same is true for most other towns in the county, and the decisions laid at the feet of its local governments should be much more limited.
Barbara Alexander, North Adams