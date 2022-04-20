To the editor: North Adams' housing crisis and economic struggles are likely to be made worse by city government.
Recent examples: Attempts to collect taxes from new owners willing to take over abandoned properties and a possible limit on the number of short-term rentals.
With only 62 short-term rental units currently listed at Massachusetts Department of Revenue (the size of a small hotel), The Eagle reports: "The city already has a shortage of housing, said Councilor and General Government Committee member Peter Oleskiewicz. 'You want to have housing available for the people who live here as well,' he said." The way to alleviate a shortage of housing of all types is not to shut down an entire growing lodging sector that has funds flowing into it. Yes, there will be conversions. And, in some more prosperous, built-up towns, the arrival of short-term rentals has meant a net loss of rental housing. This may be true in some of our neighbors in South County. However, North Adams has dozens of completely uninhabitable houses and hundreds more desperately in need of improvement.
As The Eagle has recently reported, entire neighborhoods are weighed down by city government's ineffectual efforts to deal with even completely abandoned properties. Mr. Oleskiewicz is sadly mistaken if he thinks that by withholding even uninhabited units from short-term rental rehab and use, people will rehab them for long-term tenants or owner-occupants. If the market for short-term rentals is encouraged, and a large number of people participate in, e.g., offering spare space on Mass MoCA festival days (the city could offer a special platform for occasional short-term rentals, competing with the corporate platforms and a lot of what people don't like about them), young people might find staying in North Adams more feasible.
Then, if "too many" short-term rentals are developed, those very houses, offered for sale on the open market, will help alleviate the housing crisis residents face. An "all of the above" strategy, again and again, has proven better for economic health, rather than a restrictive "not here, not now, not this" approach.
Please, North Adams City Hall, review your basic economics. Imposing "caps" and "controls" is just not the way to have a thriving city, especially when the city you have has so much unused potential. There is much for you to do, but not this crude, heavy-handed regulation.
Barbara Alexander, North Adams