Letter: North Adams' issues underscore struggles of small communities

To the editor: A third city clerk in a year has resigned in North Adams ("North Adams City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigns," Eagle, March 31).
Our police chief is out ("Mayor Jennifer Macksey says 'domestic incident' involving former Police Chief Jason Wood was not the reason Wood was relieved of duty," Eagle, March 27). Our City Council meetings are "testy," and the Massachusetts Supreme Court says people have a legal right to be rude in meetings, so here we are.
As I've said before, I think North Adams city government, and most other Berkshire governments, are trying to do too much for too few people. These municipalities all over the Berkshires are best thought of as neighborhoods for purposes of most services. A county with fewer than 150,000 people needs lots and lots of consolidation of services.
The notion that there need to be all of these separate police and fire and road and water services, just for a start, is a prescription for overwork and overspending. Generations of "public servants" grow up with the notion that they are entitled to a town job. Tax burdens grow and grow.
The notion that every one of these services needs a fancy facility within its own micro-local area rather than, for example, a precinct house and central dispatch, is wildly off-base. I know "Bill Weld eliminated counties." He was wrong. It is time to take another look.
Barbara Alexander, North Adams