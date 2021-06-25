To the editor: Marcia Gross has died.
Our community has lost the person who was the driving force behind the renovation and expansion of the North Adams Public Library in the early 2000s. Yes, she was supported by Mayor Barrett, other community leaders and hundreds of volunteers, but she was the one whose imagination and relentless search for funding made the project successful.
I could go into great detail about her tireless contributions, but her story is told in a book she published titled "Preserving a Legacy: Building for the Future." The book is available in the library, in the North Adams Historical Society, and the Berkshire Emporium on Main Street in North Adams. I highly recommend the book; it is a great story.
Richard Markham, Adams