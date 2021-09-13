To the editor: I am a resident of Clarksburg, even though I have a P.O. box in North Adams.
I have been in North Berkshire since 1970, teaching at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. We are all a community as citizens of the city and surrounding towns.
Although I am very happy to see that the present mayor of North Adams is leaving his post, I don't know the candidates who are running for the mayoral position. Oh, yes, I see their political signs everywhere, but what are their positions on issues that mean a lot to residents?
A few examples: a "weed patch" on River Street across from The Porches named Sunshine Park. I offered to pay for flowering pear trees to beautify the problem; sadly, the present mayor never answered my handwritten letter.
Another example: North Adams taxpayers who have to pay for abandonment of their property whether through neglect or fire. A case in point is the following: look at the burnt out multi-family dwelling on Houghton Street that had a horrific fire; thankfully, residents were evacuated. The landlord who owns that property is still renting properties in the city; I guess he is expecting taxpayers in North Adams to pay for the removal of that building.
The present candidates for mayor have not told us in public what their proposals are. Their campaign slogans mean nothing to me; their political signs mean nothing to me. Hey, candidates, have at least three public forums in which you let your views be known and allow citizens to ask you questions. I don't even know who you are, nor do at 75 least of our citizens in North County.
Neil Norman McLeod, Clarksburg