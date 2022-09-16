To the editor: Exactly one year ago, I penned a letter to the editor calling on the North Adams community to show up and walk or donate to Rise Together for Safety and Justice, hosted by the Elizabeth Freeman Center.
The walk is an opportunity for our local communities to come together to support the center's work and keep our friends and neighbors safe.
Last year’s walk was great, and I am calling on the city of North Adams once again to make this year’s walk bigger and better. We will gather on Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall to Rise Together for Safety and Justice.
Here are three reasons to join us in the fight to keep our community safe from domestic, sexual and dating violence:
The work: The Elizabeth Freeman Center continues to support survivors with it’s 24/7 hotline, emergency services, shelter, programing, counseling and more. In fact, hotline calls continue to increase year over year. Since the start of COVID, calls to the Freeman Center's hotline have increased more than 82 percent. The center’s staff, volunteers and board work tirelessly to support our communities. It is time to come together as a community to support the center and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The numbers: The Freeman Center serves more than 3,000 people annually in Berkshire County. From July 2021 to June 2022, the center served almost 4,500 clients over dozens of programs, initiatives and events. In North Adams alone, the center served almost 450 clients. Adams and Williamstown are not far behind. North County, it is time for us to show up and show out during Monday’s walk.
The community: Throughout my years in North Adams, I have learned the importance of allyship through community organizing. As the smallest city in Massachusetts, our community rallies together to work toward understanding, healing and comradery. Through the arts, outdoor recreation or passing someone of the street, you get a true sense of what it means to be a neighbor. Violence is a community problem, and together we can be a part of a community movement to end domestic, sexual and dating violence.
If you are able to, please register to walk and donate to Rise Together for Safety and Justice 2022 at elizabethfreemancenter.org/events/rt2022.
Kayla Hollins, North Adams
The writer is an Elizabeth Freeman Center board member.