Letter: North Adams' proposed short-term rental regs seem discriminatory

To the editor: A recent meeting of the North Adams mayor and City Council concerning inspections of short-term rentals continues down a misguided and potentially discriminatory road, putting regulations and costs on short-term rental property owners in an unfair manner. ("How much should short-term rental owners pay for an annual inspection in North Adams?" Eagle, July 26.)
First, an inspection is an inspection regardless of whether the property is rented on a short- or long-term basis. It is the same action on the city's part. Currently, an inspection for a long-term rental is $30. However, the proposal for short-term rentals, now down from $500, is a proposed two-tiered system of $200 or $350 initially, with a requirement for yearly inspections after that, cost TBA. This is unfair.
There seems to be some serious misconceptions about the nature of short-term rentals: who is doing it, what kind of money is being made. The council's proposals seem to be based on the model of entire buildings being operated as full-fledged bed-and-breakfasts. That fails to recognize the fact that there are people merely renting out a room in their own personal abode or perhaps a mother/daughter unit in their home. I see no justification for an intrusive inspection of any kind by a governmental agency of one's private abode. If ultimately required, it should certainly be no more than the $30 fee charged to those who rent units long-term.
There are many more points that could be made, but I hope that some common sense prevails.
John Savage, North Adams