To the editor: I write this letter in the spirit of community, and I hope the topic can be focused on by more people moving forward.
That issue is the sad state of our public safety building in North Adams, which houses not only our police force but also our Fire Department, and related personnel. Last month, the North Adams Police union made a public plea that the current city administration was effectively keeping them in the dark on a possible opportunity to relocate the police force to a "move-in ready" location that has become available.
In fact, the administration is also keeping the public at large in the dark. For those that are unaware, our public safety building has been in a sorry state for a very long time. One news story from about six months ago even referenced a story they had done 10 years before on the same issues. The building is not Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant; as such the city had to get special permission to put a new roof on the building. Even with a new roof, the news story descriptions and pictures convey a state of disrepair that would probably elicit fines from the city, were it not owned by the city.
Retention of police and fire department staff is also a part of community building, as is showing our public safety personnel that we value them as humans who deserve a place of dignity and safety out of which to work. I hope others will take the time to ask the mayor of North Adams to update the police union on where he stands on this matter.
Joseph Smith, North Adams