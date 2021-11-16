To the editor: The lack of accessible access to the the North Adams Public Safety Building can be described in one word: abhorrent.
The Architecture Barriers Act and the ADA Accessibility Act clearly define acceptable conditions. Those are federal laws, and the buildings where they passes quite likely received funding during construction and maybe beyond. They are a good example that each state or municipality should adhere to. Restaurants do, for crying out loud. Figure it out now — temporary and on to permanent.
Brian Butterworth, West Stockbridge