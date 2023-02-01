Letter: North Adams rifle range is disturbing to nearby residents — I would know

To the editor: In 1985, when I bought my 200-year-old house in the middle of the woods off Henderson Road in Williamstown, I looked at it mid-week.
When I sold this same house in 2018, we never, ever showed it on a Saturday or Sunday between certain hours.
Why? My land practically bordered the North Adams rifle range. Then-Mayor Thomas Bernard said in October 2020: "We have a degree of sympathy for the neighbors up there, but they built up there knowing there was a shooting range nearby.” ("Neighbors call for shutdown of North Adams rifle range," Eagle, Oct. 13.)
I, obviously, did not build. I was not aware or ever made aware of the fact that a shooting range was a few acres away from our home. On Easter Sunday 1985, I could not go outside because the shooting was so loud. I had no idea until then how disturbing the sounds of gunfire would be in a neighborhood as quiet as Henderson Road. I lodged several complaints, which went on deaf ears.
I sold my house and asked my real estate agent if we had to disclose that a shooting range was that close. They looked into it and said no.
I could not fight the fight to stop gunfire sounds from disturbing our quiet peaceful environment. I am not anti-hunting and always handled a few shots here and there in the season. I don’t care if you built or bought, round after round for several hours is not pleasant.
Linda Perry, Williamstown