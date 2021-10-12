To the editor: If the present administration is trying to totally destroy any chance of new business coming to downtown Pittsfield, they have succeeded.
The latest incarnation of traffic flow on North Street is something to behold. There are no, I repeat, no turn lanes from Wahconah Street to South Street. I have personally been caught trying to come out of Summer Street. Because of the single lane, the traffic spills out to the middle of the intersection and if you are trying to get out of a side street, you are stuck.
It is hard to believe that anyone with knowledge of traffic flow would design such a system. The bike lanes are taking up way too much room and are not being used. I travel North Street several times a day and have encountered fewer than five bikes. The sticks that are supposed to direct traffic will have to be taken down every winter and reinstalled every spring, and at what cost?
This whole debacle is a joke and a waste of good taxpayer money. We are losing North Street businesses and it's due partly to this traffic pattern. I have not spoken to one North Street business that supports this latest change.
As a result of this change, traffic on First Street has increased dramatically and has caused First Street to become congested. Ambulances and fire trucks are having a hard time getting through the street as well, because people do not know which way to turn to let them through.
All and all, it's a mess and if someone wishes to become mayor, all they have to do is promise to bring North Street back to four lanes. Years ago when I was on the council, we were told that if we put in diagonal parking, we would lose Chapter 90 funds. Does this qualify?
Louis A. Costi, Cheshire