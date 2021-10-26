To the editor: A recent letter appeared in this column in support of the bike lanes on North Street in Pittsfield. ("Letter: Despite protests, there are those of us who like the bike lanes," Eagle, Oct. 23.)
No reason was given except that somehow the convoluted mess that is now our downtown points us toward the future. Not sure how. What is evident is that no one uses these lanes, especially now as the weather turns inhospitable. The decision to remake our downtown thus is arguably the most politically inept decision I've ever seen a small town or city make. I know of no other nearby city or town that has attempted something so lunatic as has been done to downtown Pittsfield. North Street is now the urban equivalent of a cosmetic surgery gone horribly wrong and not one of our elected officials — or those who aspire to be so — seems to have the integrity or courage to admit this gross miscalculation and work for its remediation.
To the small cadre of bicycling enthusiasts who foisted this craziness on us, you have miles and miles of Berkshire country roads and park trails to utilize — go nuts. But we have only a few blocks of the Berkshires' urban center to generate culture, entertainment and commerce and you've contributed to undermining its chances not only to prosper but even to survive. Well done.
David Baum, Pittsfield