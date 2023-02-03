Letter: North Street does need a rethink

To the editor: The Eagle's Thursday editorial brings up many good points ("Our Opinion: North Street redesign needs a rethink, but we don't need traffic design by referendum"), and I commend The Eagle as well as Councilor Karen Kalinowsky’s petition that brings this subject forward.
Just last week I was sitting at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and North Street as traffic was backed up from Depot Street to Melville Street. The traffic completely blocked the entrance to or the exit from Columbus Avenue, the site of a fire station (illegal for vehicles to block intersections). While sitting there, I witnessed a vehicle driving in the bike lane come from my left and travel across the intersection passing the line of traffic and proceed to Depot Street to make a right turn. The impatience or ignorance of this driver could have caused an accident. This is not an isolated instance, as anyone who tries to navigate North Street during drive time can witness this regularly.
The Eagle makes a solid point about not governing by direct referendum. It states that we elect people like city councilors to make decisions on our behalf, and that is correct. Sometimes petitions come forward because the taxpayers who elect these individuals as well as the mayor feel as though they are not being adequately represented on a topic or concern. If this starts a constructive dialogue, then the petition has done its job.
I urge the elected individuals not to play partisan politics on this issue. Bicycles and motor vehicles can both navigate roadways if both parties respect the laws governing use. Whether there are design flaws or better routing is needed through the city streets it is for everyone's safety. I think we all can agree that this problem needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Let’s not play the blame game and just admit that the current design is not working and move forward to make it better.
Guy Pannesco, Pittsfield