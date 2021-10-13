To the editor: North Street in Pittsfield is the heart of the town.
It had been a four-lane highway designed to get us up or down the street quickly. We certainly don’t need two lanes of traffic each direction, jockeying for position and racing to the next light. The new arrangement with the bike lane and one-lane markings are easy to follow and well laid out.
The new arrangement has cut down on the speed of vehicles using North Street, and therefore decreased noise and pollution. It has increased safety for pedestrians. Street parking is easier and safer because the drivers do not need to obstruct traffic to back into parking places. If someone is in a hurry, they can always use First Street or Center/Seymour streets as a quick way to get across town. Decreased speed and a cleaner, friendlier environment for pedestrians and bikes has improved the North Street experience.
Kudos to the mayor and the public works department for being willing to make changes and try new things. It helps to make this city about people and not automobiles. This is a significant improvement to the environment and streetscape of the city.
Doug Gould, Lenox