North Street rework more trouble than it’s worth
To the editor:
One of the problems with living a long life is that you have institutional memory.
In the 1960s, the traffic gurus were spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars eliminating “dangerous” roundabouts and “extremely dangerous” and traffic-clogging diagonal parking. Now the “enlightened” present day gurus are spending hundreds of millions of these dollars building new roundabouts and, if North Street is any indication, reinstalling diagonal parking.
I was amazed in my latest drive down North Street to have the right-hand lane suddenly turn into a right-turn-only lane with the need to either merge into the busy traffic in the left lane or turn onto a side street that takes you to nowhere. Then, if you’ve successfully navigated the merge and signals, you are immediately confronted with the challenge of vehicles backing into the only lane left from a half-dozen newly installed diagonal parking spaces.
I am told this is to accommodate the “improved” bike lane. I really don’t think a few more cyclists or parking spaces are going to revitalize North Street. It looks to me like a lot of our hard-earned money has been spent on creating accidents waiting to happen.
Larry Gingras, Dalton