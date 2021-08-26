To the editor: I’ve heard a lot of complaints about the new traffic pattern on North Street in Pittsfield.
I’m writing to voice my opinion: I love it. I’m 67 years young, have seen a lot of changes to North Street and I drive or ride my bicycle down North Street every day.
One complaint I’ve heard was it’s hard to maneuver through an obstacle of white poles. I say, the only times you need to concern yourself with white poles is when you take a right turn. I don’t completely understand the problem. When you need to take a right, you turn and avoid hitting the poles. That’s all. I guess it forces drivers not to be sloppy on their turns.
Many people just say they don’t like the new traffic pattern because it’s stupid. I think it’s smart. I’ve watched cars easily back into parking spots and not interfere with the flow of traffic. I’ve seen cars, swiftly and safely pull into the bike lane to make way for emergency vehicles. There was no hesitation or confusion. It played out like a well choreographed dance. After the ambulance passed, everyone pulled back into the car lane and continued on.
Another thing I noticed was a few cars were double parked, with their flashers on. In the old design this would have been a huge annoyance and would have often caused a traffic jam. Now traffic flows smoothly down one lane and is uninterrupted by a double Parker. An important feature of this new design is it's safer for pedestrians. No longer will cars speed past your car on the right side while you are stopped to let a pedestrian walk by. That scenario has led to many accidents where fatalities have occurred, and as a bike rider I have never felt safer and I now immensely enjoy bicycling through down town.
Change is uncomfortable for most people and I would recommend drivers to drive a few laps up and down North Street and try to embrace this change.
Donna Hitchcock, Pittsfield