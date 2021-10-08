To the editor: Of the many inequities that Americans face, easy access to good quality hospital care is one of them.
Since North Adams Regional Hospital's precipitous closing in 2011, North Berkshire has gone without a full-service hospital. Berkshire Health North provides only an emergency room and out-patient services.
Perhaps state Sen. Adam Hinds, in his role as chair of a committee charged with "reimagining Massachusetts," can help his constituents in North Berkshire get the full-service hospital that they desperately need. ("Adam Hinds-led committee releases first report, highlighting longstanding inequalities, pandemic-driven trends," Eagle, Oct. 5.) Hinds sees his committee's role as "a rare opportunity" to "address ... longstanding inequalities."
As is stands, South County, serving a smaller population base than North County, has access to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, and Berkshire residents living in the county's center can visit Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Both, of course, are full-service hospitals with in-patient services.
In 2014, Stroudwater Associates, commissioned by the state to determine North County's health care needs, concluded that "inpatient services" were needed for this "medically vulnerable population." Seven years later, that need is even greater.
Hopefully, Sen. Hinds will use his committee chair's position to advocate for making Berkshire Health North a full-service hospital. That would resonate with the words on his website, to bring about "a health care system that serves and treats all of our communities equitably."
Maynard Seider, Philadelphia