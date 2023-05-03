Letter: Not a fan of Images Cinema's membership discounts for young people but not seniors

To the editor: I recently looked at Images Cinema’s new website only to discover a troubling practice.
One can purchase a dual membership as a “cinephile” for $125. This allows members to see films for $6. The other membership, titled “New Wave,” offers a dual membership for $75 that gives members the same discount plus free admission to either Images’ regular animation or horror film screenings. However, this latter level of membership is available only to persons age 35 and under. The motivation might be to get younger people into the theater, but this practice is clearly discriminatory.
This isn’t about the money. To support Images, I’ve a $125 dual membership even though I’m the only one in our household who uses it. Thus, the following is said out of principle, not personal need. Images’ policy doesn’t take into account that there are plenty of people/families over 35 with limited incomes. Very significantly, Images doesn’t offer a discount to senior citizens on fixed incomes. (And note the stereotypical assumption that seniors don’t care for animation or horror.)
Adding insult to discrimination, there is little regard for those now seniors who generously donated years ago on two major fund drives to save Images. Donors were thanked with names on a plaque and with seat tags, which later were transferred to another plaque on public display. Those tokens disappeared — and with them, apparently, a regard for those who helped ensure that Images and its employees remain here.
Email exchanges with Dan Hudson, Images’ artistic director, have proven frustrating with Mr. Hudson failing to satisfactorily answer my concerns. He’s said that Images’ reasoning is too complex to put into writing. I expressed a willingness to meet with any board member who wishes to pursue this with me (and with others who are similarly angry). No one contacted me.
It’s not a casual decision to drop my membership and cease patronizing Images. Film has been a vital part of my professional and personal life since my father took me at age 4 to North Adams’ Mohawk Theater in 1956. I’ve been a loyal patron of movies at Images’ location since 1960.
Recently, I took advantage of my new “senior” membership at the Amherst Cinema, which offers a minimum of three different films on any particular day in a beautiful, welcoming theater.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown