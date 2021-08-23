To the editor: I remember the last time the Holmes Road bridge was fixed.
I took this route every workday on my way from Stockbridge to the General Electric plant. I don’t know how long the bridge was closed, but it was a long long time. (Perhaps The Eagle can check the archive.)
At the same time, another very similar bridge was rebuilt. It was on the GE Transformer property, and, like the Holmes Road bridge, it went over the railroad tracks.
One bridge was done by government, and the other by a private company. GE got the job done during their annual vacation shutdown period — two or three weeks.
There is something to be learned from this.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge